Pole Vaulter Sandi Morris on Her Romance with Husband and Fellow Olympian Tyrone Smith

Sandi Morris will have lots of support from around the world as she competes at the Tokyo Olympics. The pole vault star, who won silver at the Rio Games, spoke to PEOPLE in a previous interview about her support system, specifically her husband Tyrone Smith, who is a three-time (2008, 2012 and 2016) Olympic long jumper for Bermuda. For Tokyo, Smith did not qualify and for the first time since the 1972 Munich Games, Bermuda will not have a track and field competitor.