Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Social Security Matters: Ask Rusty – Am I able to collect late husband’s benefits even though we were only married a short time?

By Guest Columnist
thecoastlandtimes.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Rusty: My husband and I were only married five years before he passed away from cancer. I am 61 and was told by SS that I don’t qualify to receive his survivor benefits because we weren’t married long enough, and because I made more money than him when he was alive. I still work full time and plan to continue until my full retirement age. Am I able to collect any of his benefits? Why can his daughter collect his benefits, but I cannot? Signed: Frustrated Widow.

www.thecoastlandtimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Ss#Fra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Society
Related
Relationship Advicesmobserved.com

How Long Do You Have to Be Married to Qualify for Survivor Social Security Benefits When a Spouse Passes Away?

Dear Rusty: My husband and I were only married 5 years before he passed away from cancer. I am 61 and was told by SS that I don't qualify to receive his survivor benefits because we weren't married long enough, and because I made more money than him when he was alive. I still work fulltime and plan to continue until my full retirement age. Am I able to collect any of his benefits? Why can his daughter collect his benefits, but I cannot? Signed: Frustrated Widow.
Businesskoamnewsnow.com

Retiring Early? Here’s The Top Social Security Income at Age 62

Over one in five Americans claims Social Security benefits at age 62, the earliest age possible. If you plan on being one of them, then you should know that the most you can collect in Social Security income at that age this year is $2,324 per month. Qualifying for that...
Personal FinancePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Am I due a higher benefit from Social Security after injury?

Q. I was working and injured my back and had to stop working at age 60. I was getting Supplemental Security Income (SSI). In the end I was awarded total disability one month before I turned 62. hday. On my birthday, Social Security told me I had to take early retirement, so I thought I would be put on Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) but instead they forgot all about the disability and said I would get $1,174 a month from Social Security. I feel I was cheated out of SSDI. What do you think?
Businessnews8000.com

3 Reasons Social Security Alone Isn’t Enough for Retirement

If you anticipate that Social Security alone will support you in your later years, you could find yourself facing serious financial problems. There are three big reasons Social Security benefits themselves won’t suffice as your source of support as a retiree. 1. Average benefits are too low. The average Social...
Personal Financesmobserved.com

How Should I Decide When to Claim My Survivor's Social Security Benefit?

Ask Rusty – When Should I Claim My Survivor Benefit?. AdvertisementDear Rusty: My wife passed away in 2014. I'm 60 years old and have been retired since August 2020. I know I'm entitled to survivor benefits, but my question relates to when to file for them. To say the information online is confusing is an understatement. Some background. My wife was born in 1960 and would have turned 62 next year. I was born in 1960 and turned 60 this past April. I do not plan on taking my SS until age 67 (I could wait until age 70 if it is more beneficial). I have not remarried. When should I file for survivor benefits to maximize the benefit? Signed: Surviving Husband.
Personal FinanceLa Crosse Tribune

The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

If you want your monthly Social Security benefit to be as large as possible, you'll have to wait until age 70 to claim it. But that's not the right choice for everyone -- despite the fact delaying earns you bigger checks. In fact, there are plenty of circumstances when you'd...
Economynews8000.com

1 Great Reason to Claim Social Security at 62

When it comes to your retirement, one of the biggest decisions you’ll make is what age you begin claiming Social Security benefits. The earliest you can begin claiming is age 62, but you can also claim at any age after that. The advantage of delaying benefits is that you’ll receive more each month the longer you wait. By waiting until age 70 to file, you could earn up to 32% more in addition to your full benefit amount.
Personal Financebigrapidsnews.com

SOCIAL SECURITY: Eligibility for spouse's benefits

Social Security helps you secure today and tomorrow with financial benefits, information, and tools that support you throughout life’s journey. If you don’t have enough Social Security credits to qualify for benefits on your own record, you may be able to receive benefits on your spouse’s record. To qualify for...
Personal FinanceAtlantic City Press

3 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

Ideally, Social Security won't be your only income source in retirement, but rather one of several. Still, it pays to get as much money as you can out of the program, especially since it's supposed to keep paying you for the rest of your life. If you're eager to score a higher benefit, here are a few tactics to employ.
Personal FinanceChannel 3000

Are You Missing These 3 Ways to Claim More Social Security?

Seniors must replace around 80% of pre-retirement income (or more) if they want to maintain their quality of life after leaving the workforce. Social Security benefits alone can’t do that, since they’re designed to replace around 40%. While you can’t rely solely on Social Security, you can boost your benefits....

Comments / 0

Community Policy