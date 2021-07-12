Social Security Matters: Ask Rusty – Am I able to collect late husband’s benefits even though we were only married a short time?

Ask Rusty – When Should I Claim My Survivor Benefit?. AdvertisementDear Rusty: My wife passed away in 2014. I'm 60 years old and have been retired since August 2020. I know I'm entitled to survivor benefits, but my question relates to when to file for them. To say the information online is confusing is an understatement. Some background. My wife was born in 1960 and would have turned 62 next year. I was born in 1960 and turned 60 this past April. I do not plan on taking my SS until age 67 (I could wait until age 70 if it is more beneficial). I have not remarried. When should I file for survivor benefits to maximize the benefit? Signed: Surviving Husband.