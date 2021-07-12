Cancel
POTUS

Pompeo on 2024: 'I want to continue to have an impact'

By Tal Axelrod
Posted by 
The Hill
 16 days ago
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not confirm any potential plans for 2024 in a new interview but said he wants to “continue to have an impact.”

“It’s literally the case that only the Lord knows what’s gonna happen,” Pompeo said on "The Carlos Watson Show" in an interview airing this fall when asked about any plans for the 2024 race.

"I’m working hard to be impactful the same way I talked about thinking about running for Congress. I want to continue to have an impact on the things that I care about, both here and abroad," he added to Watson, co-founder and CEO of OZY.

Pompeo has widely been discussed as a potential presidential contender in three years. The Trump-era diplomat has traveled to early primary voting states such as Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. He’s also repeatedly refused to close the door on a run amid mushrooming speculation.

“I’m always up for a good fight,” Pompeo said in March when asked about his ambitions. “I care deeply about America. You and I have been a part of the conservative movement for an awfully long time now. I aim to keep at it.”

A former congressman from Kansas, Pompeo said he would base a hypothetical bid in Wichita and tout traditional conservative values.

Should he run, Pompeo could be campaigning in a primary with several other high-profile Republicans, potentially including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence .

However, the field is expected to clear substantially if former President Trump runs again, which he has repeatedly hinted at doing.

Pompeo said in the new interview, which was provided in advance exclusively to The Hill, that he’d campaign on “a return to the idea that family is at the center of America,” citing places such as churches and schools, as well as well as family units as “the granular infrastructure that makes this country completely unique.”

“If we can refocus everyone’s attention on making sure that those institutions are strong, then I’ll have done a good — I would have done a good term for America, and our republic will stand,” he said.

The Hill

