After 20 seasons and more spin-offs than even the most die-hard fans can keep up with, Khloé Kardashian is opening up about the very beginning of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During an appearance on Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah, Kardashian revealed that when she had initially agreed to participate, her mother, Kris Jenner, didn't quite tell her everything that would be going on. In fact, Kardashian says that she only agreed to film in her store, DASH, and that she never expected to have every single detail of her life on E!.