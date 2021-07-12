Cancel
Preston Hollow Capital Signs Lease for Revitalization Project at Brooks in San Antonio

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Preston Hollow Capital, an independent specialty municipal finance company that supports local communities through infrastructure financing, today announced the successful execution of a ground lease with Brooks Development Authority (“Brooks”) - a 1,308-acre community in San Antonio, Texas owned and managed by the Brooks Development Authority. Brooks was created in 2001 by the United States Congress, the State of Texas and the City of San Antonio to redevelop the former Brooks Air Force Base. Today’s announcement is an important step in the continued evolution of the project, as it replaces and expands Brooks’ aging housing stock with approximately 450 single-family detached and duplex rental homes. In so doing, it replaces an existing 163-unit rental community that was initially constructed as officers' quarters for the Brooks Air Force Base in 1962.

prestonhollow.bubblelife.com

