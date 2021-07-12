Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Capitol rioter with ties to White supremacist gang pleads guilty and is sentenced to 6 months in jail with credit for time served

erienewsnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA US Capitol rioter who joined a white supremacist gang while in prison for attempted murder pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor related to the January 6 insurrection. The rioter, Michael Curzio, was sentenced to six months in jail but will be released Wednesday because he has been in jail since mid-January and will receive credit for time already served.

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Nichols
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacist#Shooting#Us Capitol#Time Served#The Justice Department#Nazi#Cable News Network Inc#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Capitol rioter who yelled ‘this is our house’ dies in motorbike crash while awaiting trial

A Texas man who allegedly stormed the US Capitol declaring “this is our house, this is our country” was killed in a motorcycle crash while awaiting trial, according to police and prosecutors.Joseph Cable Barnes, who was facing charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, was hit by a car in Austin after running a red light at the intersection of the Capital of Texas Highway and Westbank Drive in June.The Austin Police Department said Mr Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Toyota Avalon on 12 June. Prosecutors on Tuesday...
Lake City, FLNewsweek

White Supremacist Group Awarded Acts of Violence With Tattoos, Indictment Says

A white supremacist group awarded acts of violence committed by members tattoo "patches," the Associated Press reported. The acts of violence included assaulting peaceful demonstrators at a racial justice protest last summer, according to a federal racketeering indictment of 16 group members in Florida. The group, Unforgiven, attempted to use...
Public SafetyNew York Post

Failed mayoral candidate ambushed and murdered FBI agent: feds

A man who campaigned against gun violence while running for mayor of an Indiana city is accused of murdering an FBI agent in an ambush Wednesday. Shane Meehan, 44, allegedly tossed a Molotov cocktail at the Terre Haute FBI building and then shot FBI Task Force Officer Gregory Ferency when he came outside, federal prosecutors said in a press release.

Comments / 2

Community Policy