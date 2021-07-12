Mary Trump blasts Musk, Bezos, Branson for their billionaires' space race

Mary L Trump called three of the richest men “narcissistic a--holes.”

Trump asserts that there are problems on Earth the three men could be solving instead of competing for which one would travel to the edge of space.

Virgin Galactic successfully reached the edge of space on Sunday with Elon Musk giving Richard Branson his blessings.

Billionaires Sir Richard Branson, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are “narcissistic a--holes” according to a niece of a former U.S. president.

Mary L. Trump, the estranged niece of former President Trump, someone who knows the billionaire lifestyle, called out the richest men for, in her opinion, being selfish, according to The List.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

In response to all three men having ambitions to travel into space, Trump asserts that there are problems on Earth the three men could be solving instead.

As Changing America previously reported, Branson and his flight crew — consisting of Virgin Galactic employees Beth Moses, Colin Bennett, Sirisha Bandla and pilots Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci — reportedly boarded the SpaceShip Two, which was attached to a mothership. The WhiteNight Two mothership climbed around 9.5 miles before the winged SpaceShip Two detached and rocketed off. The crew spent nearly 5 minutes afloat in the ship’s cabin, viewing the Earth for an additional 50 miles.

Musk visited his fellow billionaire and space-tech enthusiast the night before his historic trip to space Sunday morning to wish his competitor good luck.

Trump has published a book called “Too Much and Never Enough” that presents itself a tell-all criticizing her family for being “malignantly dysfunctional” and “how my family created the world’s most dangerous man.”

She aligns herself with Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ+ community.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA