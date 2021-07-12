Cuba explodes in unprecedented protests

There are more than 238,000 coronavirus cases in Cuba, with 1,597 people having died.

Protesters are throwing torn-up pavement chunks at plainclothes police officers.

Floridian democratic party chairman Manny Diaz has asked President Biden to help in the situation.

Thousands of people in Cuba are protesting for freedom as their government faces food shortages, high prices and a restrictive communist rule during a pandemic.

The people of Cuba are voicing their opinions; they are hurting, and they want the world to know, The Guardian reported.

The island, with its history with communism, prides itself on its medical success, but it now faces economical and political challenges triggered by the pandemic.

“I’m here because of hunger, because there’s no medicine, because of power cuts – because there’s a lack of everything,” an unknown man in his 40s told The Guardian. “I want a total change: a change of government, multiparty elections, and the end of communism.”

Some demonstrations are peaceful, but others have turned violent as protesters decided to throw torn-up pavement chunks at police officers, some of whom are wearing plainclothes and are armed with only pepper spray and batons.

One policeman was reportedly hit on the head with a cobblestone, and he was transported away from the scene inside a car that nearly ran over a protester, The Guardian reported.

“We’re here because we’re hungry and poor. We don’t have food. We don’t have anything,” Yusniel Pérez, 17, prepared to throw rocks at law enforcement, told the paper.

The chaos that ensued in the country caught the attention of President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who issued a broadcast message at 3 p.m. on all television channels, “destabilisation in our country [would be met with a] revolutionary response,” The Guardian reported.

“We call upon all the revolutionaries of the country, all the communists, to take to the streets,” the Cuban president said.

Many Florida residents were protesting on the Cubans’ behalf as well, with Floridian Democratic party chairman Manny Diaz asking President Biden to help in the situation, saying he wants the president to honor and support Cubans’ rights to protest.

