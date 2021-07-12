Local Baker Provides Music Stars With ‘Sweet Escape’

Having been a Dallas staple for over a decade and one of the restaurant pioneers of the Design District, Oak announces that it will be celebrating its last two days this weekend. Having received a plethora of awards over the years, including four stars and one of Dallas’s best restaurants by Dallas Morning News, CraveDFW Restaurant of the Year, Bon Appetit top 50 New Restaurants in the nation, a chef James Beard nomination, and many more, Oak solidified itself as a Dallas institution.