Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Local Baker Provides Music Stars With ‘Sweet Escape’

By Bethany Erickson
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lauren Kitchens is no stranger to a little fame — she’s made numerous appearances on Food Network shows, demonstrating her prowess with a piping bag and tiers of cake. But even with that — and creating cakes for a slate of well-known folks like Jerry Jones, Mike Modano, Don Henley, Ross and Margot Perot, and Jewel — the Ursuline (and SMU) grad couldn’t help but be excited when her company – Fancy Cakes by Lauren Kitchens — got a recent wedding cake order.

prestonhollow.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
58K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Ross, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Modano
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Don Henley
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Stars#Wedding Cakes#Cake Decorating#Layer Cake#Food Drink#Food Network#Ursuline#Smu#Fancy Cakes#Todd Events#The Breakfast Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Southern Methodist University
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dallas Indie Rocker Alex Montenegro’s Mellow Debut Is Effortlessly Listenable

Known for big hats and big hair, Dallas has often produced music with a certain glitzy sheen—the polished country pop of the Dixie Chicks, for example. Even the avant-garde sounds of St. Vincent and the weirdo rock of Tripping Daisy and the Polyphonic Spree possess a flair for theatrics. Great Big Wild Oak, the understated but excellent debut album out this week from 26-year-old Alex Montenegro, a.k.a. Skirts, bucks this trend.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Oak Shuttering

Having been a Dallas staple for over a decade and one of the restaurant pioneers of the Design District, Oak announces that it will be celebrating its last two days this weekend. Having received a plethora of awards over the years, including four stars and one of Dallas’s best restaurants by Dallas Morning News, CraveDFW Restaurant of the Year, Bon Appetit top 50 New Restaurants in the nation, a chef James Beard nomination, and many more, Oak solidified itself as a Dallas institution.
Mesquite, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

The Island of Dr. Libris Premieres at the Mesquite Arts Theatre

Arts and Culture· Family Fun· Lifestyle· Living· Single Mom Life. Join the Mesquite Arts Theatre in their next family-friendly production at the Mesquite Arts Center featuring the adventure filled story of “The Island of Dr. Libris” directed by Eric Nivens and based on the book by NY Times best-selling author Chris Grabenstein of the Limoncello series.
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Foodie Friday: Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen

It’s all about family at Flower Mound’s newest vegan establishment, Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen. Owners Deric and Brooklynn Cahill named the restaurant after their family members – Brooklynn, Ophelia, Landon & Deric (BOLD). And they began their vegan journey after they learned their daughter couldn’t eat animal products like cheese and eggs.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Congratulating the July 4 Coloring Book Contest Winners

We had a bumper crop of entries in our Fourth of July Coloring Contest, and now we can celebrate the winners. Join us in congratulating our young artists from the Park Cities, and in thanking our sponsors, including Central Market, McLean Hearing Center, Preston Hollow Presbyterian Preschool, Toys Unique, Audi Dallas, Baylor Scott & White Health, and The Rhodes Group at Compass!
RestaurantsPosted by
DFW Community News

Las Colinas Brunch Spots

You can never go wrong with brunch. What other meal allows you to combine the best breakfast foods with lunch menu items? From pancakes to tacos, this comprehensive Las Colinas brunch guide will provide plenty of options for you and your crew this weekend. Saturdays and Sundays 10 am to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy