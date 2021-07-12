Eat for Others During Restaurant Week

Dallas has spawned a generation of steak dynasties. Multiple national chains originated in Dallas: Bob’s Steak & Chop House in ’93, III Forks in ’98. Big D is also home to industry legends such as John Tesar’s Knife and the old-money Al Biernat’s, each with sister locations in the Metroplex. Dallas has been home to the massively successful Pappas Bros. Steakhouse for 23 years. Addison, to the north, is home to the first location of the Fogo de Chão chain outside of Brazil. There’s also the inimitable Nick & Sam’s in flashy Uptown, where chances are high of spotting a Cowboy or Maverick on any given night of the week, and the chances of seeing aspiring fashion models are even better.