Eat for Others During Restaurant Week

We’ve curated a handful of the best and newest open houses in the Preston Hollow area and the Park Cities for you to check out this weekend. 11508 Mid Surrey Court, Dallas. Walk to the highly-sought-out DeGolyer Elementary from this completely remodeled home on a corner lot. The home boasts open concept living and dining areas, a gourmet kitchen, and floor-to-ceiling Pella Windows. Hardwood and Italian marble flooring further showcase loads of natural light. Split bedrooms offer two primary suites. Five bedrooms/three baths. $750,000. Schools: DeGolyer Elementary, Marsh Preparatory, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Holy Cross Lutheran School, Hockaday, Lamplighter, Episcopal School of Dallas. Open houses: Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
