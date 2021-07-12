Cancel
Obituaries

Charlotte "Charlie" Baird Stephens

Kingsport Times-News
 17 days ago

Charlotte "Charlie" Baird Stephens, age 71, died on July 11, 2021 after an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. R.B. Baird and Elsie Baird. She is survived by two daughters, Beth Mann (Tim) and Laura Chess; grandchildren, Noah and Becca Mann and Nathan Armstrong Jr.; sisters, Elizabeth Allis (Charlie), Becky Ehrhard, Margaret Price (Ronnie); brothers, R.B. Baird III "Buddy" (Bridget) and Edward Baird (Tammy); special nieces and nephews, Allison Chen, Steven Price, Caroline Baird and Ryan Baird; several other nieces and nephews.

