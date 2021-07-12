Charlotte "Charlie" Baird Stephens

Bi-weekly show celebrates life and career of southern rock icon. Charlie Daniels, Jr., son of the late country music and southern rock icon Charlie Daniels, has announced a new bi-weekly podcast dedicated to the life and career of his father. The Charlie Daniels Podcast: From ‘Long Haired Country Boy’ to ’Simple Man,’ The Best There’s Ever Been officially launches with its first episode on Friday, August 6th at 9 am ET. The show can be heard on Spotify.