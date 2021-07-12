Thinking About Starting a Garden? Learn from My Mistakes and Successes!

A luscious-looking garden is a prized possession that may seem unattainable or even impossible when living in a tall story apartment or small home with limited yard space. Yet still we swoon over HGTV gardening specials and endlessly scroll Pinterest for ideas to create our own patch of green. The truth is, you don't actually *need* a yard to have a plentiful garden. In fact, growing veggies, fruits, herbs, and more can be more successful when grown off the ground via a raised bed or in containers on your patio. The term "container garden" has picked up a lot of buzz, and despite its trendy ring, it is ideal for small homes and shared living spaces. But what is container gardening really, and can it really be the garden of your dreams? Ahead, we break down the dos and don'ts of this unique gardening method so you can enjoy a peaceful oasis wherever you call home.