New Warning To Be Added To Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Over Rare Side Effect

KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 16 days ago
The Food and Drug Administration is preparing to add a warning about a rare side effect that may occur after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. According to a report by the Washington Post, the FDA has received reports of 100 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks nerves cells, among the 12.8 million people who have received the pharmaceutical company's single-dose vaccine.

KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County.

#Covid 19 Vaccine#Side Effects#The Washington Post#Guillain Barr#The New York Times
Best Life

Pfizer Just Said Doing This "Strongly" Boosts Protection From Delta Variant

Experts have gone back and forth about the necessity of a third dose for the COVID vaccines approved for use in the U.S. While some experts believe a booster shot is necessary to protect against the Delta variant and mitigate waning efficacy, others say the vaccines are sufficiently protective without an additional dose. Now, Pfizer has released new data that shows a third dose of its COVID vaccine "strongly" boosts protection against the Delta variant, making a case for another shot.
Shingles vaccine, Shingrix, gets FDA approval for prevention in immunocompromised adults

GlaxoSmithKline today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Shingrix (Zoster Vaccine Recombinant, Adjuvanted) for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster) in adults aged 18 years and older who are or who will be at increased risk of shingles due to immunodeficiency or immunosuppression caused by known disease or therapy. Immunocompromised individuals are at greater risk of shingles and associated complications than immunocompetent individuals.
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
NJ.com

Which vaccine is best for protection against the Delta variant?

All vaccines provide a great amount of protection against the Delta variant of COVID-19. Some studies do show certain vaccines are more effective against the strain that has become the dominant one in the United States, mostly due to the unvaccinated population. It is important to remember the data is...
Study: J&J vaccine may need second shot

A new laboratory study suggests recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine may need a second dose. Experts say: We’re not sure yet. The study, which was posted by bioRxiv on Tuesday, found J&J’s vaccine to be less effective against the delta and lambda variants compared with the original virus. It suggests that a second dose, ideally of Pfizer or Moderna, might help increase protection.
COVID-19 vaccine: If you had no side effects, are you protected?

Real-world vaccine safety monitoring continues for all vaccines, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state. Health authorities worldwide continue to encourage those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine to report any side effects to a healthcare professional. Millions of vaccinated people have experienced side effects, including swelling, redness,...
A group of vaccinated Americans launches C19VaxReactions.com to bring awareness of negative vaccine reactions to the medical community

C19VaxReactions.com is a website launched by a “large and ever-growing group of Americans who were previously healthy and have been seriously injured by the COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J as well as Astra Zeneca in the clinical trial stage in the United States).”. According to the information on their website,...
People Without COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Were Injected With Saline? Claims Debunked

Health experts have debunked a theory claiming that people who received COVID-19 vaccines but did not develop any side effects were instead injected with saline. Hundreds of social media users on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram shared a post that claims a large number of the general population received saline in an attempt to cover up severe side effects caused by COVID-19 vaccines.
Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Worth Risk, CDC Says

Taking the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which has come under scrutiny for possible links to heart and neurological conditions, is worth any potential risks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Dr. Hannah Rosenbaum, a CDC researcher, told the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Thursday that the...
Face masks recommended for those vaccinated against COVID — in these cases, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its face mask guidance for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a news briefing that the agency now recommends that, in areas with “substantial and high transmission” of the virus, fully vaccinated people should wear masks in public indoor settings, including schools, to help prevent the spread of the highly-contagious delta variant.
FDA Approves First Interchangeable Biosimilar Insulin Product for Treatment of Diabetes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first interchangeable biosimilar insulin product, indicated to improve glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients with Type 1 diabetes mellitus and in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus. Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) is both biosimilar to, and interchangeable with (can be substituted for), its reference product Lantus (insulin glargine), a long-acting insulin analog. Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) is the first interchangeable biosimilar product approved in the U.S. for the treatment of diabetes. Approval of these insulin products can provide patients with additional safe, high-quality and potentially cost-effective options for treating diabetes.
Emergent wins FDA all-clear to restart J&J COVID-19 vaccine production in Baltimore

Some three months after federal officials called for a manufacturing pause, Emergent BioSolutions has righted the ship at its beleaguered Bayview facility. Emergent won the FDA’s blessing to restart production of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at its Baltimore, Maryland, plant, the company said Thursday. The move follows “extensive” FDA reviews, plus “close coordination” with the agency and J&J on the quality enhancement plan Emergent debuted in May.
If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will you need another shot? Experts say not to worry yet.

A new laboratory study suggests recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine may need a second dose. Experts say: We’re not sure yet. The study, which was posted by bioRxiv on Tuesday, found J&J’s vaccine to be less effective against the delta and lambda variants compared with the original virus. It suggests that a second dose, ideally of Pfizer or Moderna, might help increase protection.
Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine Linked to Neurological Disorder

The FDA has added a warning of an increased risk to Guillain-Barre syndrome following the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that causes nerve damage and can result in paralysis. Based on an analysis of Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting (VAERS) data, there have been...
Second dose of mRNA vaccine is safe after acute allergic reaction to first, investigators say

Most patients with immediate and potentially allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna can safely tolerate a second dose, according to a multisite study. Investigators analyzed data from patients who sought specialist hospital care after reacting to their first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine dose. “These reactions could include symptoms...
Worries about the Delta variant could be overdone based on clues from Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, and Intuitive Surgical

Seemingly everywhere you turn these days. there's bad news about the coronavirus delta variant. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky recently said the delta variant is "one of the most infectious respiratory viruses we know of." The highly contagious strain is the culprit behind increasing COVID-19 cases across the U.S. and much of the world.

