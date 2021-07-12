New Warning To Be Added To Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Over Rare Side Effect

Experts have gone back and forth about the necessity of a third dose for the COVID vaccines approved for use in the U.S. While some experts believe a booster shot is necessary to protect against the Delta variant and mitigate waning efficacy, others say the vaccines are sufficiently protective without an additional dose. Now, Pfizer has released new data that shows a third dose of its COVID vaccine "strongly" boosts protection against the Delta variant, making a case for another shot.