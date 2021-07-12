New Warning To Be Added To Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Over Rare Side Effect
The Food and Drug Administration is preparing to add a warning about a rare side effect that may occur after receiving Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. According to a report by the Washington Post, the FDA has received reports of 100 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks nerves cells, among the 12.8 million people who have received the pharmaceutical company's single-dose vaccine.kfiam640.iheart.com
