The Truth About Anthony Bourdain's Daughter Ariane

When chef Anthony Bourdain visited Brooklyn for the final episode of his travel and food series No Reservations, it was his guest star Michael K. Williams (a character actor best-known for playing Omar Little on The Wire) who got the hero's welcome. Walking around his home neighborhood, Williams stops to greet friends and relatives on every corner. He may be the host of the show, but Bourdain is content to step back and enjoy Williams's moment. Throughout the various TV programs he starred in, it was never Bourdain's style to be the center of attention at the many places he visited — instead, he hoped the center would occupy him. It's then perhaps antithetical to Bourdain's ethos that he should now be the focus of a documentary exploring his life and career: Morgan Neville's Roadrunner, which opens in theaters this week. One could actually learn more about the man through his work.