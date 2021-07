Greece, Cyprus and regional ally Jordan on Wednesday called for a "comprehensive and viable settlement of the Cyprus problem" after Turkey said it would reopen a former resort in the disputed north of the island. Leaders of the three countries, speaking at a summit in Athens, were responding to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's announcement last week of plans to reopen Varosha. The former resort has been a fenced-off ghost town since a 1974 invasion by Turkey resulted in a UN-monitored standoff that divided the Mediterranean island. According to a joint statement issued after the summit, the three leaders said they were committed to a "comprehensive and viable settlement of the Cyprus problem in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law".