Los Angeles, CA

Volbeat Shares New Music Video for “Wait A Minute My Girl”

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolbeat has shared a brand new music video for their song “Wait A Minute My Girl.” The clip video was directed by Sean Donnelly, founder of AWESOME+modest, with collages by Mengqing Yuan, and animation by Steve Yeung. AWESOME+modest is an animation studio based in Los Angeles, California that specializes in mixed media techniques. Their latest album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound, was released on August 2nd, 2019 Watch the video here!

