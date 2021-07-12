Oreninc index down as average offer increases to 8-week highs
The Oreninc Index decreased in the trading week ending July 9th, 2021 to 61.34 from 67.84 a week ago as the average offer increased to 8-week highs. On to the money: the aggregate financings announced increased to $191 million, a 6-week high, with 6 new brokered financings and 2 new bought-deal financings announced. The average offer size increased to $6.8 million, a 8-week high, and the number of financings decreased to 28.www.kitco.com
