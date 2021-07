Jobless workers in Florida aren't ready to let their boosted benefits go. When the American Rescue Plan was signed into law back in March, the U.S. economy wasn't in great shape. For that reason, lawmakers had an easy time justifying the round of $1,400 stimulus checks that hit Americans' bank accounts. They also felt it was appropriate to boost unemployment benefits by $300 a week through the beginning of September. That way, people could more easily keep up with their bills and avoid debt at a time when there weren't many jobs to be had and when going back to work was a potentially dangerous prospect in its own right.