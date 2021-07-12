Notre Dame football: 3 reasons the Irish will return to the CFP
The Notre Dame football team may be replacing a ton of talent, but here are 3 reasons why they will be in the College Football Playoff again. Looking at many of the national rankings heading into the summer, the Notre Dame football program is not projected to go to the College Football Playoff. After making the Final Four in two of the last three seasons, the Irish are replacing a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, and some feel it could be way too much to overcome.slapthesign.com
Comments / 0