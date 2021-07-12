Notre Dame football: 3 reasons the Irish will return to the CFP

The Ohio State football team is ready to begin their defense of dominating the Big Ten, but they will have some unique challenges on the schedule this year. Last year most people approached each game just hoping that the Buckeyes would be able to play. While there will still likely be different COVID protocols in place there is reason to look ahead and analyze each opponent. Ohio State will be able to get the majority of their most difficult opponents at home, but that does not mean they will be easy games.