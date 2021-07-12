Cancel
CBS Sets Fall 2021 Premiere Dates

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS has revealed premiere dates a bunch of its new and returning series including the start dates of three major spin-offs: “NCIS: Hawai’i,” “FBI: International” and “CSI: Vegas”. The network is also set to air the first four episodes of the fifth season of “SEAL Team” before it moves to...

