Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Gold is bullish within macro bearish correction, but coming in weak on the day 7/12/21

By Moor Analytics
kitco.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2. On 4/2 we left a bullish reversal below. We have seen $470.7. These are ON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about. The trade below $2,043.6 has brought in $366.2. The trade below $1,915.7 brought in $238.3 of pressure. The trade below $1,879.3 brought in $129.2 of pressure. On 6/14 we left a large bearish reversal above that warned of pressure for days/weeks—we have seen $115.8 of this so far. These are ON HOLD.

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold#Commodities Trading#Markets#The Gold Bitcoin#Energy
Related
Businesskitco.com

Gold and silver move higher heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold has capitalized on yesterday's post FOMC gains and traded just over half a percent higher this morning at $1816/oz. Silver has also moved into the black and once again is trading above $25/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is trading nearly 1% higher and spot WTI around half a percent higher too.
DailyFx

Gold Setting Up for Possible Bullish Breakout

Gold prices put in a week of support at a big spot on the chart, after which buyers drove a strong move on the heels of the FOMC rate decision. Gold is now nearing the six-week-high which printed at a key spot on the chart, taken from the 50% marker of the June sell-off. A breach above could lead to an extended move higher.
Marketskitco.com

Why Bitcoin’s market cap should be $10-$200 trillion – Dan Held

The current market capitalization of Bitcoin is severely undervalued, with the fair value being somewhere in the millions per coin in current dollar terms, said Dan Held, director of growth at Kraken. Speaking to David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, Held said that “I think Bitcoin’s market capitalization should be...
Marketskitco.com

Commerzbank is still looking for higher levels in gold

(Kitco News) - The Commerzbank technical team feels the gold price has some key levels to overcome before it could make a move higher. Karen Jones FSTA said "Gold is holding steady just above the 1791.45 12th July low. It really needs to overcome the 1834.16 mid-July high to regenerate upside interest and at currently levels we are relatively neutral."
Businesskitco.com

Gold price a bit weaker as traders await FOMC conclusion

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are slightly lower in early U.S. dealings Wednesday. The metals and many other...
Marketskitco.com

Fed tightening: It’ll come, and it’ll be a 'crisis', $1,800 gold is 'good price' - Adrian Day

The current level of national debt in the U.S. cannot sustain a rise in the Fed Funds rate, said Adrian Day, chairman and CEO of Adrian Day Asset Management. Speaking to Michelle Makori, editor-in-chief of Kitco News on the sidelines of the Freedom Fest 2021 conference, Day said that while the Federal Reserve is “reluctant” to raise rates, it is still ultimately an inevitability, and when that happens, there will be a “crisis.”
kitco.com

Gold, silver and platinum remain weak

Gold, silver, and platinum remain weak and should continue lower. Although there have been attempts to rally, they are continuously met with sellers. Monday saw another failed attempt. This morning the metals are lower and reaching key levels, Gold 1800 December Futures, Platinum 1050 October futures and 25 Silver futures....
Benzinga

Why This Tesla Analyst Disagrees With Bearish Takes, Remains Bullish

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) conference call was less about the promise of the future and more about the tough realities of the present, Jim Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC. Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch told CNBC he disagrees with Cramer's take. The conference call was forward-looking in terms of the subscription model for Tesla's full self-driving, he said.
kitco.com

Crude oil is bullish and on verge of breaking above another key formation 7/23/21

On a macro basis: On 4/29/20 we left a bullish reversal below—we have seen $61.61 from that open at $15.37 in the (N20). On 5/5/20 we left a medium-term bullish reversal below. We have seen $53.53 from $23.45. We held exhaustion below with a $34.04 low and rallied $42.94. On 11/16/20 we left a bullish reversal below. We have seen $34.66. The decent trade above $52.24 (+.5 of a tic per/hour) has brought in $24.74 of the strength warned about above. The break above $57.45-8.02 projects this upward $56 minimum, $110 (+) maximum. We have attained $18.96. The decent trade back above $64.73-98 (+.8 of a tic per/hour) warned of decent renewed strength--we have seen $12.20. All of the formations above are ON HOLD.
kitco.com

Gold erases overnight price losses on bullish data

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Thursday and have taken back moderate overnight losses after some friendly U.S. and Euro zone economic data. August gold futures were last up $0.90 at $1,804.30 and September Comex silver was last down $0.10 at $25.155 an ounce.
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Within Bearish Channel

Last Tuesday’s EUR/USD signals produced a nicely profitable short trade from the bearish hourly doji candlestick which rejected the resistance level identified at 1.1801. Trades may only be entered between 8am and 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1...
DailyFx

Gold Price & Silver Outlook Moderately Bearish

Gold grinding lower, May 2019 trend-line may still come into play. Silver outlook a bit clearer with it trending lower below support. Gold is slowly working its way lower, but not in a decisive manner. It broke the ascending wedge on the 4-hr time-frame, which could still lead it lower but if momentum don’t soon pick up again the power of the pattern may fizzle.
dailyhodl.com

Glassnode Spotlights the Bullish and Bearish Cases for Bitcoin in New Report

As Bitcoin’s price hovers above $30,000 this week, blockchain analytics firm Glassnode says the largest crypto asset by market cap is broadcasting a mix of bullish and bearish signals. First among the bearish indicators is the current lack of institutional demand for BTC. Glassnode says that there appears to be...
actionforex.com

Rising US Inflation Supports The Bullish Case For Gold

Last week, two events dominated the price action in financial markets – the US inflation and Fed Chair Powell’s semiannual testimony. Both brought a new perspective to market participants, but summer trading conditions eventually prevailed. Namely, despite the rising inflation environment and the market-moving statements from the Fed Chair, the...
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Maintaining Bullish Channel

The yellow metal joins the sell-off that dominated the markets last Friday, supported by a stronger US dollar, higher Treasury yields, and weak monetary policy. Market analysts are optimistic that gold prices are still above $1800. The price of an ounce of gold fell at the end of trading to the level of 1809 dollars, after last week's gains, to the resistance level of 1834 dollars an ounce, its highest in a month.
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver see price gains as FOMC projects gradual tapering

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher in early U.S. dealings Thursday. The precious metals bulls are deeming Wednesday afternoon’s FOMC conclusion as market-friendly. However, fresh U.S. data lies just ahead this morning that could move the markets. August gold futures were last up $26.40 at $1,826.10 and September Comex silver was last up $0.753 at $25.625 an ounce.

Comments / 0

Community Policy