Amazing Before & After Photos of Rockcliffe Mansion Restoration

By Sam
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rockcliffe Mansion has been going through some restoration these last few years bringing the house to its glory. Take a sneak peek at the restores stained glass. In a video posted back in April you can see the before and after photos of the restoration of the stained glass in the mansion. In the video you learn that John J Cruikshank, Jr, who was a Lumber Baron, wanted the very best of everything for the house. He hired the best of the best, wood carvers, construction builders, and even artist to help being his mansion to life. There is even a glass window designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, yes that Tiffany & Co.

