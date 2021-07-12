Shelby Stephenson to entertain in Textile Heritage Museum’s ‘Front Porch Fridays' July 16 event

BURLINGTON — Shelby Stephenson returns to Alamance County on Friday, July 16, to entertain with his guitar and sing at the historic Glencoe Cotton Mill Company Store, for Textile Heritage Museum’s ‘Front Porch Fridays.’ This free summer event, held on the porch of the museum at 2406 Glencoe St., Burlington, welcomes everyone to stop by, sit in one of the rockers and chat. Event is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Stephenson will perform from noon-2 p.m. Tours of the museum, the superintendent’s house and historical village will be available.