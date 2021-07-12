Cancel
Pierce Brosnan Joins Adam Devine in Netflix’s Action-Comedy ‘The Out-Laws’; Tyler Spindel To Direct

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Pierce Brosnan is set to co-star opposite Adam Devine in the Netflix action-comedy The Out-Law with Tyler Spindel on board to direct. Devine will also produce with Happy Madision. Evan Turner and Ben Zazove penned the script. Isaac Horne will exec produce. The story follows Owen Browning (Adam Devine)...

deadline.com

MoviesComicBook

Gunpowder Milkshake Star Carla Gugino on Joining Netflix's Impressive Action Ensemble

With many action films, productions can typically find one compelling performer to carry the narrative and physical requirements of the entire experience, allowing the rest of the supporting roles to be filled with below-the-line performers who add extra elements to the already competent production. In the case of Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake from director Navot Papushado, the entire main ensemble brings with them not only their own strengths that would let them carry the weight of such an adventure independently, but also deliver unique perspectives that complement one another and heighten every scene. Carla Gugino, for example, has starred in all manner of compelling films, though is only one cog of the overall narrative. Gunpowder Milkshake is now streaming on Netflix.
MoviesMovieWeb

Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate Costume Will Be CGI in Black Adam

The long awaited Black Adam movie﻿ is coming relatively soon. Pierce Brosnan, widely known for playing ﻿James Bond﻿ across multiple films, will play the role of Dr. Fate, one of DC's most powerful sorcerers. He is a member of the superhero team, the Justice Society of America. Along with other heroes, Dr. Fate will be brought in to help stop Black Adam after the anti-hero/villain's 5000 year imprisonment. Concept art for the movie has been unveiled, but little information has been revealed so far. While some might have expected his costume to be practical, it will instead be ﻿brought to the big screen via motion capture. The news of the production comes from Brosnan himself, discussing the costume, among other tidbits with his son on Twitter.
MoviesNew York Post

‘Bridgerton’ hunk Regé-Jean Page cast in Paramount film ‘The Saint’

Fans who are disappointed that heartthrob Regé-Jean Page isn’t returning for the second season of “Bridgerton” can rejoice now that he’s been cast in an upcoming Paramount film — a reimagined version of “The Saint” crime novellas. Page, 31, is set to star as Simon Templar and will also serve...
Family RelationshipsHollywood Life

Adam Sandler’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Comedy Icon’s Family

For more than three decades, Adam Sandler has made people laugh – but his daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sadler, are what brings a smile to this comedy legend’s face. Though many of Adam Sandler’s greatest movies have seen the former Saturday Night Live star act as a giant man-boy – Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Mr. Deeds, the Grown-Ups series, The Water Boy, That’s My Boy, etc. – the comedian and surprisingly talented dramatic actor is a responsible father of two. Adam and his wife, Jackie Sandler, have been married since 2003, and in that time, they’ve welcomed two daughters into the world: Sadie and Sunny Sadler.
TV & VideosElite Daily

Sandra Oh Is Starring In A Netflix Comedy And The Trailer Gets An A+

From saving lives to hunting assassins, Sandra Oh has done a lot. Now she’s her sights set on a whole new world: higher education. Oh will star in Netflix’s new comedy series The Chair, playing the newly appointed chair of the English department at a prestigious university. Judging from the trailer and cast, The Chair be full of chaotic humor, while also dealing with some heavy drama.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Lana Condor to Star in Hulu Action Comedy Series ‘Take Out’

Lana Condor will star in “Take Out,” an action comedy series in development at Hulu, an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap. The 20th Television series follows Iris (played by Condor), a cook with a crime-fighting secret. As if balancing her personal life while working at a restaurant wasn’t hard enough, Iris is determined to destroy an evil crime syndicate that is hell-bent on taking over New York City.
MoviesLake Geneva Regional News

Henry Cavill to branch out from action with a romantic comedy

Henry Cavill, the handsome Brit best known from action packed projects like ‘Man of Steel’, ‘The Man From UNCLE’ and ‘Mission: Impossible - Fallout’, is going to be branching out, and has landed the leading role in the upcoming romantic comedy ‘The Rosie Project.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ Is a Very Good Teen Comedy With Very Frustrating Voiceovers

“Never Have I Ever” is a great teen comedy — with one glaring, omnipresent exception. Three episodes into the second season, a new voiceover (briefly) takes over the Netflix show. “You might be wondering, ‘why is old Geegers taking time out of her busy sched to narrate the story of a 16 year-old boy?’” supermodel Gigi Hadid asks the audience as resident teen heartthrob Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) broods in his garage. “Believe it or not, I relate to this kid.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Disney+'s Turner & Hooch tries being a solid family dramedy and a mindless action-comedy, but it ends up as neither

"The memory of Scott’s father looms over the proceedings, his (Tom) Hanks-ness sorely missed, and not just by the family," says Danette Chavez of the Josh Peck-led action comedy reboot from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix. "It’s revealed that he was working on one final case, which he kept hidden from his wife for some reason, even though she seems unfazed by even his death," Chavez adds. "We’re not suggesting she had anything to do with his passing; it’s made pretty clear that he had a heart attack, and that his dying wish was that his son learn love and trust from a dog. But there’s a lot about the Turner family that goes unaddressed, despite the 40-plus-minute episode runtimes. In that time, Turner & Hooch could deliver a solid family dramedy or a mindless action-comedy; by trying to be both, the show ends up neither. With things so listless and unexplored at home, there’s a lot riding on Scott’s work, both for Scott and the show. But his job is just as loosely defined and dependent on references—the bad guys are knockoffs of goons from ’80s and ’90s buddy-cop movies, while the people in the U.S. Marshal’s office are echoes of their law-enforcing counterparts. As Scott’s more senior partner, Jessica Baxter (Carra Patterson) is getting too pregnant for this… crap. His boss, James Mendes (Anthony Ruivivar), glowers and gives grudging 'attaboys' when Scott does something right, which is usually thanks to Hooch, who has better instincts than all the badge-toting bipeds. The series can’t figure out whether it wants to play these scenes straight, or laugh about the fact that Hooch is often the smartest person in the room. ix previously showed a much stronger grasp of action and humor in the zippy semi-procedural Burn Notice, but here, he can’t get a handle on what kind of story he wants to tell."
TV SeriesDeadline

Amanda Barclay Joins Netflix As Director Of Original Series, Comedy

ABC Signature Executive Director, Comedy Development Amanda Barclay is leaving the Disney TV studio to join Netflix as Director in the streamer’s Original Series, Comedy team led by Tracey Pakosta. She replaces Robert Prinz, Director of Original Series, Comedy, who is leaving the company. Prinz worked on several multi-camera comedy...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

12 comedy movies to spend the weekend glued to Netflix

Since its expansion throughout the world, Netflix does not stop enlarging its catalog. In addition to having a large repertoire of series, it also has an extensive library of movies, some newer and some older, but all of a high level to keep up with the streaming giant. In fact,...
MoviesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ on Netflix, an Overstylized Action-Comedy That Wields Irony Like a Cudgel

Netflix action-comedy Gunpowder Milkshake assembles enough raw talent for two or three movies. Karen Gillan — vaguely recognizable as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, more so as part of the ensemble in the two recent Jumanji films — headlines as a deadly assassin just like her mother, played by scorching Game of Thrones matriarch Lena Headey. Director Navot Papushado also ropes in Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino as a trio of eyebrow-raising badasses, and Paul Giamatti as a mob guy of some import. As always, the question is whether Papushado can stir all this star power into a delicious cinematic stew.
TV & VideosDeadline

‘Everybody Hates Chris’: Sanjay Shah To Write Animated Reboot In Works At CBS Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Shah (Central Park) has been tapped as writer and executive producer on Everybody Hates Chris, an animated series reboot of Chris Rock’s beloved autobiographical family sitcom. Rock is poised to return as narrator and executive producer of the animated project, which is currently in development at CBS Studios, the studio behind the 2005 coming-of-age single-camera comedy, created by Rock and Ali LeRoi based on Rock’s teen years.
MoviesDeadline

‘Jungle Cruise’ Review: Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Are E-Ticket Teaming In Special Effects-Heavy Movie Based On Disneyland Ride

It has been decades since then-Disney head honcho Michael Eisner came up with the idea of turning some of the most storied attractions at Disneyland into movies. The results were decidedly mixed. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl was a huge hit, got Johnny Depp a Best Actor Oscar nomination and SAG Award and spawned several sequels. Eddie Murphy toplined a so-so Haunted Mansion film version, while The Country Bears was just as miserable in theaters as it was in person.

