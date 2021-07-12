Pierce Brosnan Joins Adam Devine in Netflix’s Action-Comedy ‘The Out-Laws’; Tyler Spindel To Direct

"The memory of Scott’s father looms over the proceedings, his (Tom) Hanks-ness sorely missed, and not just by the family," says Danette Chavez of the Josh Peck-led action comedy reboot from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix. "It’s revealed that he was working on one final case, which he kept hidden from his wife for some reason, even though she seems unfazed by even his death," Chavez adds. "We’re not suggesting she had anything to do with his passing; it’s made pretty clear that he had a heart attack, and that his dying wish was that his son learn love and trust from a dog. But there’s a lot about the Turner family that goes unaddressed, despite the 40-plus-minute episode runtimes. In that time, Turner & Hooch could deliver a solid family dramedy or a mindless action-comedy; by trying to be both, the show ends up neither. With things so listless and unexplored at home, there’s a lot riding on Scott’s work, both for Scott and the show. But his job is just as loosely defined and dependent on references—the bad guys are knockoffs of goons from ’80s and ’90s buddy-cop movies, while the people in the U.S. Marshal’s office are echoes of their law-enforcing counterparts. As Scott’s more senior partner, Jessica Baxter (Carra Patterson) is getting too pregnant for this… crap. His boss, James Mendes (Anthony Ruivivar), glowers and gives grudging 'attaboys' when Scott does something right, which is usually thanks to Hooch, who has better instincts than all the badge-toting bipeds. The series can’t figure out whether it wants to play these scenes straight, or laugh about the fact that Hooch is often the smartest person in the room. ix previously showed a much stronger grasp of action and humor in the zippy semi-procedural Burn Notice, but here, he can’t get a handle on what kind of story he wants to tell."