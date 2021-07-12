‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Calls This Recipe 1 of Her ‘Absolute Favorite Things to Make For Dinner’

When two people start dating and reach the inevitable point when one person finally cooks for the other, it can be a particularly tricky thing to pull off. No one wants to offend or disappoint their S.O. and their efforts, so they tend to act polite and go along with whatever the meal may hold — even if they don't like it. This is definitely true for one of the earliest meals "The Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond made for her husband Ladd. "If you knew anything about Osage County men, it's all about meat, potatoes, and chocolate pie or lemon meringue pie," she told Southern Living (via Cheat Sheet).