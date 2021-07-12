Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northern Virginia...and the Panhandle of West Virginia.