Lincoln County, MO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lincoln; Montgomery FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL LINCOLN AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bellflower, Truxton, Cave and Olney. This includes the following streams and drainages Lead Creek, Big Lead Creek, Buck Creek, Camp Creek, Town Branch, Little Lead Creek, Parsons Branch, Cuivre River, Wolf Creek, Cottonwood Branch and West Fork Cuivre River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

