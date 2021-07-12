Cancel
Florida State

40-year-old Kenner woman identified as victim of Florida condo collapse

By KATC News
 16 days ago
The body of Kenner native Cassie Billedeau Stratton has been identified as a victim in the Surfside, Florida condo collapse.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed 40-year-old Billedeau-Stratton as one of nine additional victims identified Monday. She was recovered on Saturday, July 10, police say.

As of Monday afternoon, 94 people have been confirmed dead, while 22 remain potentially unaccounted for, ABC reports .

Billedeau-Stratton was raised in Kenner, but later moved to Colorado after getting married, according to our media partners at The Advocate . She was reportedly standing on a fourth-floor balcony of the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside and was on the phone with her husband when she described seeing an outdoor swimming pool one level below her cave in, family friends said . The call then ended, and there had been no sign of her since.

The 12-story building collapsed before dawn on June 24. The massive search and rescue mission has since shifted to one of recovery, after officials said all efforts to find survivors had been exhausted.

