Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; White A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL WHITE AND NORTHERN CASS COUNTIES At 426 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Delphi, or 10 miles southwest of Logansport, moving northeast at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Logansport, Royal Center, Burnettsville, Clymers, Idaville, Leases Corner, Adamsboro, Lucerne, Lake Cicott and Metea. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.