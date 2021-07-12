Cancel
Education

New Survey Shows What Parts Of U.S. History Kids Across America Are Actually Learning

By Cory Turner
WFAE.org
 16 days ago

Now new insight into the fight over critical race theory and K-12 schools. Some families, mostly white, accuse schools of teaching children to be ashamed of their race in their country. Educators argue they're simply teaching the facts of U.S. history and say they're victims in a culture war drummed up by conservative activists. Into this fight arrives a new survey of states' history standards. And it says a lot about what kids are actually learning. NPR's Cory Turner explains.

Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Across America, states are removing Black history from schools. Virginia is doing the opposite.

Before this spring, Patricia O’Shea, a rising senior at Granby High School in Norfolk, hadn’t heard of Louis Latimer, a Black inventor who helped Alexander Graham Bell and Thomas Edison. Or Henry Brown, who climbed in a box and mailed himself from Virginia to Philadelphia to gain his freedom. Or Sarah Garland Jones, the first female licensed to practice medicine in the commonwealth. An ...
Cheshire, CTChesire Herald

Inconvenient Truths A Part Of U.S. History

After reading State Senator Rob Sampson’s guest column from July 1, I feel compelled to respond to the misinformation he shared regarding the movement to teach a more inclusive and thorough history of race and racial issues in our schools. The goal of education is to teach students to be...
EducationWTVM

New federal report shows homeschooling is up in the U.S.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More American families are choosing to homeschool their children. That’s according to a federal report which says the rate of households homeschooling their children has doubled. Families are giving a number of different reasons for why they’re choosing to homeschool their children. One local homeschool administrator...
Politicsphillytrib.com

Across America

First Black woman to win U.S. Postal Service contract honored. Mary Fields, an African American woman who delivered the mail in Montana in the late 19th century, will be honored by a local citizens group. Great Falls Rising salutes Fields, also known as Stagecoach Mary and Black Mary. She was...
SocietySmithonian

National Trust Pledges $3 Million to Preserve Black History Sites Across the U.S.

For centuries, African American people have left their mark on cultural sites across the United States, from homes where the formerly enslaved lived after the Civil War to universities that educated creative luminaries. Now, a series of grants totaling $3 million is set to support these landmark locations, offering heritage sites much-needed resources to protect bastions of Black history.
Mississippi Stateleader-call.com

Prevent Critical Race Theory in Mississippi

There’s been a lot of talk in recent months about Critical Race Theory and whether or not it should be taught in public schools. Several red states — including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Florida and Texas — have already banned the controversial subject matter from all classrooms. Mississippi should join them. So,...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Randi Weingarten: You can't keep us from teaching students honest history

Randi Weingarten is president of the 1.7 million-member American Federation of Teachers. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — With a new school year around the corner -- when students will return needing more support than ever -- what topic is trending on Twitter and animating the airwaves? Ensuring that schools are safe and welcoming? Nope. Helping students recover from the isolation and anxiety of Covid? Nope. How to accelerate learning? Nope. Instead, it's a contrived uproar over something that is not even taught in elementary and secondary schools: critical race theory.
EconomySt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Survey shows: Growth continues in rural parts of 10 states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states are seeing continued economic growth in the region, according to a new monthly survey of bankers in the region, even as nonfarm jobs in most of those states remained below pre-pandemic levels. The overall Rural Mainstreet economic index...
Mountain Home, IDPost Register

Opinion: American history in 1963

During American History class in 1963 in Mountain Home, Idaho, we learned about the Constitution’s three-fifths clause, slavery, Reconstruction, Indian Wars, forced relocation to reservations, Jim Crow laws, Japanese-American relocation camps and the Minidoka camp. Then the history book ended. Civil rights protests and war protests were discussed during class time.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

A new look at a Watts uprising report shows what we haven’t learned about racism in America

If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. On the evening of Aug. 11, 1965, five days after then-President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act, police in Los Angeles pulled over 21-year-old Marquette Frye on suspicion of reckless driving. In the ensuing argument, the white police struck Frye in view of residents, who responded by throwing things at the officers. The confrontation metastasized into six days of civil unrest that left 34 people dead and large swaths of South L.A. in ruins.
Maryland Statemymcmedia.org

New Study Ranks Maryland 6th for Public Schools

Maryland has the sixth best public school system in the nation according to finance website WalletHub. The Massachusetts public school system is ranked number one in the nation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the higher the level of education one completes, the higher their income potential and the...
TechnologyWPBF News 25

EXCLUSIVE: Part 5: New portal dives into spread of hate in America

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — In order to confront hate, you first have to see it. And there's no looking away from it when it's in black and white. Displayed on a large monitor, hanging from a wood-paneled wall in a federal building here flanked by flags and a seal, is the newest tool to fight hate in America. "Hate crime is our newest (web)page that we are going to be launching," explained Cindy Barnett-Ryan, a survey statistician for the FBI.
EducationFree Lance-Star

Lessons from segregated schools can help make today's classrooms more inclusive

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Sara Schley, Rochester Institute of Technology and Lissa Ramirez-Stapleton, California State University, Northridge. (THE CONVERSATION) The intent of school desegregation is clear: Black and white children should attend the same schools, and Black children...
Family Relationshipsnortheastern.edu

Mothers remain more resistant than fathers to COVID-19 vaccines for their kids, U.S. survey shows

Mothers remain more resistant than fathers to COVID-19 vaccines for their kids, U.S. survey shows. While parents have a more favorable view of COVID-19 vaccinations for their children than they did earlier in the year, sharp differences between mothers and fathers have hardly budged, with moms remaining more skittish about vaccines, according to a U.S. survey by researchers from Northeastern, Harvard, Northwestern, and Rutgers.
Public HealthWFAE.org

South Carolina Says Its Schools Can't Follow CDC Mask Advice

Despite updated federal guidelines recommending indoor mask use at schools nationwide, even for vaccinated students, South Carolina education officials said Tuesday that they won't be able to follow the advice, due to recently passed legislation. A budget proviso that went into effect July 1 prohibits school districts in South Carolina...
Politicsbirminghamtimes.com

Edelman: The Birthplace of America’s Student-Led Civil Rights Revolution

As a teenager, many of Barbara Johns’s wildest fantasies were about a surprising subject: a new school. “My imagination would run rampant — and I would dream that some mighty man of great wealth built us a new school building or that our parents got together and surprised us with this grand new building and we had a big celebration — and I even imagined that a great storm came through and blew down the main building and splattered the shacks to splinters — and out of this wreckage rose this magnificent building and all the students were joyous and even the teachers cried . . .”

