Police searching for vehicle in Fort Myers
UPDATE 7/14, 10 AM:
Police have located the SUV involved in a homicide investigation at the Maple Crest Apartments in Fort Myers.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Fort Myers Police Department is searching for a dark colored SUV that was likely involved in a homicide investigation in Maple Crest Apartments yesterday.
If you have information, you can make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers or FMPD, and be eligible for up to a $3000 reward.
