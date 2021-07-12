Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Police searching for vehicle in Fort Myers

By Elaijah Gibbs-Jones
FOX 4 WFTX
 16 days ago
UPDATE 7/14, 10 AM:

Police have located the SUV involved in a homicide investigation at the Maple Crest Apartments in Fort Myers.

This is an ongoing investigation.

FOX 4 will keep you updated as things develop.

The Fort Myers Police Department is searching for a dark colored SUV that was likely involved in a homicide investigation in Maple Crest Apartments yesterday.

If you have information, you can make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers or FMPD, and be eligible for up to a $3000 reward.

