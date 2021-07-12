Race data was missing for 1.3 million vaccinated Virginians. Health department says the glitch has been fixed.

The state health department has fixed a computer glitch that had resulted in missing race and ethnicity data for more than a million people who had received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Around 1.6 million people were missing the information on the state’s vaccine dashboard, but nearly 1.3 million people did in fact report their race when they received a vaccine.

The Virginia Department of Health updated its dashboard last week to correct the “missing” data for people who received at least one dose and those fully vaccinated.

Ultimately, it’s up to the patient whether they choose to mark a race or the ethnic group with which they identify. Christy Gray, the department’s director of immunization, said although the information was documented for most records, race data was automatically categorized as unknown or not reported.

The Virginia Immunization Information System stored the commonwealth’s vaccine data for the past 15 years. The table where race was initially stored changed after the registry was updated in December, causing data to populate from the wrong file.

Health officials found the problem in May. But the health department’s data team and immunization information system vendor had to go back through to correct records and remove duplicates since the vaccine rollout started in December.

“This data set that we brought in makes sure we’re looking at these types of issues,” Gray said.

Gray, who is transitioning into state vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula’s role, said it is not mandatory that providers report the number of shots administered for every other vaccine — flu, tetanus, polio, among others — besides doses for the coronavirus. The state must keep track of how many people are vaccinated against COVID-19.

In June, nearly 230,000 records did not report race and ethnicity information for people in Hampton Roads — a number that had dropped to roughly 39,000 after the repair. Race data for about 366,000 Virginians is still missing.

Vaccination rates among those in marginalized communities are improving, but Gray said targeted efforts are still needed to increase uptake. Almost 47% of Virginia’s white population has received at least one dose — compared to roughly 39% of the Black population and 47% of the Latino population.

“ ... Is it inequity happening because of an access issue, or is there some hesitancy there that we need to address — spending more time, understanding their concerns and trying to address them?” Gray said.

