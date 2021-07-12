Cancel
Miami Hurricanes pitcher Jake Smith, infielder Anthony Vilar selected in MLB draft

By Khobi Price, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Miami Hurricanes pitcher Jake Smith and infielder Anthony Vilar became the second and third UM players picked in the 2021 MLB draft, with the Los Angeles Angels taking Smith in the sixth round (No. 171) and the San Diego Padres selecting Vilar in the 15th round (No. 640).

Smith, a Chapel Hill, N.C., native, was previously drafted out of high school by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 21st round of the 2018 draft.

He has the option to return to UM if he doesn’t sign with the Angels, with the 171st pick having a slot value of $293,800.

Smith joined Miami in 2021 after spending the 2019 season with Chipola College and 2020 with State College of Florida.

After starting this past season as a relief pitcher, Smith became one the Hurricanes’ more reliable starters, recording a 3.45 ERA in 18 appearances, including seven starts.

He struck out a career-high nine batters in three innings at Pittsburgh on April 10, leading to Smith making his first start with UM on April 14 against Florida Gulf Coast. Smith recorded his first win with the Hurricanes on April 27 against Florida Gulf Coast.

After recording seven strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of relief against Boston College on May 2, Smith became a full-time starter on May 8 against Appalachian State, striking out six batters and only allowing two hits in five innings in a 16-1 Hurricanes win.

Smith started and pitched at least three innings in his last five appearances of the 2021 season, including recording six strikeouts and allowing no runs in five innings in Miami’s 3-2 loss to Duke in the ACC tournament on May 27.

His 63 strikeouts in 47 innings were the most among UM starters and the second-best mark on the team behind Carson Palmquist. Smith held opponents to a .216 batting average.

Despite mainly playing second base or shortstop across his three seasons with Miami, Vilar was drafted by the Padres as a catcher.

Vilar, a Miami native and Westminster Christian alum, started all 54 games at second base for UM in 2021. He batted .275 with five home runs, nine doubles, 28 RBI and 40 runs scored this past season en route to being name to the All-ACC second team.

During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Vilar started all 16 games at shortstop, hitting .297 with a team-high five doubles, two home runs, 12 runs scored and 15 RBI. Vilar started all 61 games — 50 at second base and 11 at shortstop — during his true freshman season in 2019, hitting .291 with 12 doubles, five home runs, 49 runs scored and 39 RBI.

The Chicago Cubs previously drafted Vilar in the 2018 draft’s 37th round after his four-year playing career at Westminster Christian.

With multiple seasons of eligibility left, Vilar could decide to return to Miami to improve his draft stock after recording career-lows in batting average and slugging percentage in 2021.

UM catcher Adrian Del Castillo was the first Hurricane taken in this year’s draft when the Arizona Diamondbacks selected him in the Competitive Balance Round B between the second and third rounds, with the No. 67 pick.

The Toronto Blue Jays drafted Calvary Christian star pitcher and Hurricanes signee Irv Carter in the fifth round with the No. 152 pick. Carter told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that he’ll forego his commitment to UM and will sign with Toronto.

