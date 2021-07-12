Fort Pierce woman jailed for attempted first degree murder

Shakieria Long is charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery with great bodily harm, aggravated battery, and burglary. Photo from SCL Jail

A Fort Pierce woman is in the St. Lucie County Jail in lieu of $135,000 bond on charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravate battery with great bodily harm related to a June 10 incident in which she allegedly used a machete to severely slash a man’s arms, according to law enforcement and court reports.

Deputies said a surveillance video shows that Shakieria Long, 29, got into a verbal confrontation with a man who lived at the same undisclosed location about a pocket knife she reportedly loaned to the man to get into his locked room, according to an arrest affidavit.

After repeated attempts to retrieve the knife, which the man said he had already returned to her, Long became irate and forced her way in the man’s room with a machete and began arguing with a woman in the man’s room.

The man got between the two women, deputies said, and Long struck both the man’s arms with the machete, the affidavit says. The man survived but had to undergo at least two surgeries on his arms, the report says.

Long is charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery with great harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and burglary. She was arrested on a capias warrant July 9. Arraignment is set for Aug. 13.