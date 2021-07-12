Pup Crawl fundraiser returns to benefit Treasure Coast Humane Society

L-R: Kellie Berthiaume with Pizza Beans, Katie Brezinski with Max, and Taylor Emerick with Max. Photo supplied

The seventh annual Pup Crawl is returning, live and in person, on Saturday, August 7 to benefit the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, after last year’s event had to be modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For $25 in advance, or $30 at the door, participants will gain VIP access to five venues in Stuart’s downtown district and obtain one free drink at each stop.

“It’s a fun opportunity for our supporters and friends to come together in a casual setting for a great cause,” said HSTC Community Outreach Director Courtney Zanetti. “All of the stops are within walking distance, which allows participants to take their time and stroll through the area.”

To register online click here or register from 5:30-7 p.m. that night at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill, 131 S.W. Flagler Ave. in Stuart.The other venues include Spritz City Bistro, Vine and Barley Stuart, Sneaki Tiki, and The Crafted Keg.

The event also features a "Back To The Future" costume contest with prizes and giveaways all night long.

The event is dog-friendly but dogs must be kept on a non-retractable leash and the owner must make sure the dog is properly being cared for at all times. The humane society stresses the importance of pet owners being able to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion, aggressive behavior, overstimulation, and other problematic areas as pet health is a top priority.

Pets will not be permitted indoors at any of the establishments so participants with dogs are encouraged to have a buddy system.

The Pup Crawl is sponsored by the Law Offices of John Mangan, P.A.; Stuart Fence Co.; Camp Bow Wow; and the Rick Carroll Insurance Agency. Proceeds benefit the shelter animals at the humane society’s Palm City shelter. For more information, email Courtney Zanetti at czanetti@hstc1.org or call 772-600-3211.