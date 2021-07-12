Lightning players and fans celebrate in downtown Tampa

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship with a boat parade down the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa. And yes, there will be plenty of that beer made out of the ice they played on.

Players boarded the boats at 10 a.m. on Davis Islands and the parade started at 11 a.m. After the parade, the party continued at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park for a celebration event and concert. The 25-acre park is located just north of the University of Tampa and across the Hillsborough River from the David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts at 1001 North Blvd. in Tampa.

An emotional day

Fans along the riverbank at Julien B Lane Park started chants of “Champa Bay”, lifted their kids on their shoulders and strained their arms just for even the slightest glimpse of the hardware their favorite team had just won.

Conn Smythe winner and shirtless goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stood on the hull of his boat tossing T-shirts into the sun-soaked crowd. Jon Cooper’s boat came in toward the shore as he, too, wanted to hype up the crowd. Slowly all the players came past, standing and videoing the scene. They were taking in the moment, the second straight year of glory.

Many fans were duped by Stanley Cups made of beer cans as the real trophy came past on a jet ski, safely tucked in the legs of Alex Killorn. The players did not throw the trophy — they kept the divers dry. Owner Jeff Vinik was the closest to dropping the Cup in the water.

When the boats came past, fans moved back into the park and in front of the stage. They stood back in the sun, and are waiting. Waited to see Lord Stanley one more time. Waited to hear the player speeches they didn’t get a year ago.

Wilson Valenzuela’s whistle pierced the air at the Curtis Hixon Riverwalk. He blew it loudly as the boats cruised by. This was a dream for the Columbia native.

“I wanted to cry,” Valenzuela, 53, said.

Valenzuela moved to Tampa in 1976 after fleeing Columbia due to political violence. He started in Brooklyn, then Boston, and finally found a home in Tampa Bay. He’s all about the Lightning. After last year’s Stanley Cup win, he even scored a selfie with Nikita Kucherov after learning some Russian to speak with him.

Lightning treats and swag abound

Amy Stack, Lauren Stamm and Brittany Howerton were among the lucky fans to catch some Bolts merchandise thrown off boats by the players. Howerton traveled all the way from Virginia for the parade. She snagged a “#1 bulls—t” shirt from Andrei Vasilevskiy and Mikhail Sergachev.

Bake’n Babes announced a special Stanley Cup shake to celebrate the boat parade. The Armature Works bakery, located on the parade route, sold the decadent treat until supplies ran out. Wrote food and dining critic Helen Freund:

“In typical Bake’n Babes fashion (owner Julie Curry debuts a new over-the-top shake every month), the toppling Stanley Cup Works features a blue and white saccharine extravaganza of vanilla soft serve ice cream topped with blue and silver sprinkles, a vanilla cupcake with an NHL whistle, cotton candy, an Oreo ice cream sandwich, rock candy and a sparkler.”

Pepsi, meanwhile, gave out Lightning-themed sodas and posters.

Stanley takes a jet ski ride

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn drove a jet ski with the 34.5-pound Stanley Cup balanced between his legs. Teammate Nikita Kucherov, perched behind him, waved to fans in the crowd.

Meanwhile, Lightning coach Jon Cooper shotgunned a beer, firing up the crowd as his boat passed fans. Andrei Vasilevskiy and other players flung T-shirts and beer cans to cheering people on land.

A Bolts tribute made out of...bolts

Jorge Roldan stood at the Riverwalk in his red banana and painted.

Roldan is a Puerto Rican artist who works under the name “Rojotheartist.”Leaning behind him on the light post was a Tampa Bay Lightning-themed art piece. After weeks of the city chanting “Let’s go Bolts” in the playoffs, Roldan, 25, was inspired.

“It’s cool to make a Bolts piece out of actual Bolts,” Roldan said.

He used old tools from a friend and bolts from Home Depot, then tied it all together with acrylic paint, epoxy, and LED lights. It was 30 hours of work and as the parade goes on, Roldan is hoping to find a buyer.

Little Lightning fan

Lily Davis wasn’t going to miss her first championship parade. She’s four months old today and, hey, she’s already missed the last two boat parades.

Her father, Josh Davis, 29, wants her to grow up a Lightning fan. She wants her to go the Lightning’s summer camps and as girl’s ice hockey continue to grow, he wants Lily to learn to skate.

She’s too young for all that now, but she was born into a burgeoning hockey family in what Davis called a dynasty. For him, this parade is just that much more special because he can introduce his daughter to the team he loves.

“This is what it’s all about,” he said.

Josh Davis has been a lifelong Lightning fan, but in 2019 he married his wife who wasn’t. She’s from Mississippi. But in 2020, Davis asked her to watch the Lightning’s playoff game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was the game that got her hooked. The Lightning won 3-2 in five overtimes, a year after the Blue Jackets had swept away a President’s Trophy-winning season. Suddenly, Josh Davis had a Lightning family.

“We live and breathe this team,” Josh Davis said. “We’ve become a hockey family.”

Champa Bay

Jim Schaller couldn’t miss Monday’s Lightning boat parade. Having missed Tampa’s previous two boat parade celebrations (the Lightning’s 2020 parade last year and the Bucs’ Super Bowl parade earlier this year), Schaller made the drive over from Orlando to get to Tampa around 9 a.m.

Donning an old white Lightning Dino Ciccarelli jersey, Schaller adjusted his work schedule to come to the party (he works in sales). His friends weren’t so lucky, so he’s hanging out along the railway at the Convention Center with other Lightning fans.

“It’s awesome because it’s back-to-back No. 1,” Schaller, 55, said, “and No. 2, with everything that went on last year, we’re able to celebrate with everybody now. It’s cool.”

Schaller loves how Tampa is unlike any other city in that it can do a boat parade celebration like such.

“Between the Bucs and the Bolts,” Schaller said, “it’s incredible.”

Schaller, who moved to Orlando in 1991, recalls bus trips he used to take to watch the Lightning when the franchise opened in 1992. He connected with some of the players having a Midwest background and the rest was history.

With three Cups in the franchise’s short history, Schaller said the team has proven itself as one of the “legitimate” ones in the league.

“(They’ve) become a part of history in the short time they’ve been around,” Schaller said. “They’ve done incredible... It’s why they call it Champa Bay, right?”