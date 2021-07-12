Cancel
Athol, MA

Door-to-door sales request leads to policy discussion

Athol Daily News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHOL — A request for a permit to conduct door-to-door sales in Athol for 30 days this summer led to some discussion at the last meeting of the town’s Selectboard on July 6. The application to undertake the sale of “educational books, websites, and apps” on behalf of Southwestern Advantage had been filed by Christopher Marsh, who did not appear at the meeting. On its website, Southwestern says its products “provide comprehensive academic learning as well as life and leadership skills. Southwestern Advantage is your home for today’s education.”

