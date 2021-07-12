Salisbury Hilton Senior Center notes

The Salisbury Hilton Senior Center is located at 43 Lafayette Road in Salisbury. For information: 978-462-2412; http://salisburymass.com/forums/index.php. Your Help is Needed Today to Plan for Tomorrow: Support the Salisbury Senior Center by becoming a member of the Friends of the Salisbury Council on Aging. The FSCOA, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, relies on your support to sustain, grow and plan programs, events, projects, facilities improvements and social support services for Salisbury’s older adults, their families and caregivers not otherwise supported by the Salisbury town budget and governmental appropriations. Individuals may join annually for as little as $5 per person. Financial support is greatly appreciated and is tax deductible. In 2020, the new CARES Act now allows up to $300 to be tax deductible without filing an itemized return. Please make check payable to the Friends of the Salisbury Council on Aging and mail to Friends of the Salisbury Council on Aging! P.O. Box 5533, Salisbury, MA 01952.