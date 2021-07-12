Red Sox select utility player with lots of potential in 6th round of MLB Draft

The last time we saw this Eduardo Rodriguez? That would be 2015. "I don’t know man, I just shaved because my daughter she’s been on top of me all the time for the last two weeks," Rodriguez said after the Red Sox' 4-0 win over the Yankees. "Every time I hug her she just goes ‘Daddy I don’t want that, shave it please.' And I was home during the All-Star break and she kept doing it and I went to my restroom and saw my razor and said, 'OK I’ll do it for her.' I’ve had a beard for the last five or six years so it feels good. I feel like I lost five years. Even my teammates say ‘Bro you look younger.' So I feel happy with that."