As fans, we each have our own set of tastes when it comes to gauging the quality of an experience. In terms of the Zelda series, that means there will be some games that we like and some we don’t. But I think the majority of fans are in agreement that there have been some good soundtracks across franchise’s past thirty-five years. Music has been an integral part of Zelda games, as it carries the tone for each locations and character. This tone assists the player in creating a mood, be it anticipation, sadness, excitement, dread, or triumph. If I had to pick my all-time favorite song from the series, it would be “Lake Hylia” from Twilight Princess. The gentle acoustic plucking over a softly ebbing base is just so calming. This music helps turn a rather stark and simple lake into a location that I would visit often for relaxation.