The Phillip Lindsay addition to the Texans is a move that's really excited a former Texan. Nick Ferguson played safety in the NFL from 2000 to 2009, with the final two seasons in Houston. He spent the bulk of his career with the Broncos, did a coaching internship with them after his playing days, and has co-hosted a sports talk show on the radio in Denver the last few years. Ferguson's seen every game of Lindsay's since 2018, and he thinks the Texans are fortunate to have the fourth-year back.