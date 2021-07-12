JetBlue expands use of sustainable aviation fuel as part of its strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040
JetBlue Airways has entered into a new relationship with World Energy and World Fuel Services for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). JetBlue’s LAX flights using SAF started this month. This increase in the airline’s usage of SAF includes 1.5 million gallons of blended SAF a year for at least three years, accounting for approximately five percent of JetBlue’s LAX fuel.worldairlinenews.com
Comments / 0