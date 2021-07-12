Cancel
JetBlue expands use of sustainable aviation fuel as part of its strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJetBlue Airways has entered into a new relationship with World Energy and World Fuel Services for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). JetBlue’s LAX flights using SAF started this month. This increase in the airline’s usage of SAF includes 1.5 million gallons of blended SAF a year for at least three years, accounting for approximately five percent of JetBlue’s LAX fuel.

Aerospace & Defenseworldairlinenews.com

JetBlue and American expand their relationship

JetBlue Airways and American Airlines are providing customers the most choice in the Northeast, on the best product, and with a premium experience, as travelers return to the sky. As part of their Northeast Alliance (NEA), JetBlue and American will operate more than 700 daily flights from New York and Boston this winter, giving customers more choice than any other airline can offer.

