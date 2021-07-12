Never Put a Fitted Sheet on the Wrong Way Again With This Neat Hack
Even if you've mastered folding your fitted sheets, you still have to figure out how to put them on your mattress. This process usually involves lots of awkward maneuvers as you try (and fail, and try again) to figure out which pocket covers which corner. The chore will always be a pain, but there is a way to make it go by faster. As Good Housekeeping reports, the secret to putting on a fitted sheet correctly is stitched into the fabric.www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0