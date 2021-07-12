Cancel
Never Put a Fitted Sheet on the Wrong Way Again With This Neat Hack

By Michele Debczak
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even if you've mastered folding your fitted sheets, you still have to figure out how to put them on your mattress. This process usually involves lots of awkward maneuvers as you try (and fail, and try again) to figure out which pocket covers which corner. The chore will always be a pain, but there is a way to make it go by faster. As Good Housekeeping reports, the secret to putting on a fitted sheet correctly is stitched into the fabric.

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

