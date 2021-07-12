Yale’s Rohan Handa, UConn’s Ben Casparius and Pat Winkel selected in MLB draft

Yale junior Rohan Handa, who bumped his velocity up from the mid 80s to the upper 90s in one year, was drafted in the fifth round by the San Francisco Giants on Monday. Shawn McFarland/The Courant

Yale junior Rohan Handa was selected in the fifth round (146th overall) of the MLB amateur draft by the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Handa, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound left-hander, turned himself into a legitimate draft prospect in the past year thanks to several mechanical tweaks and an increase in velocity. The Charlotte native sat in the low-to-mid 80s as a sophomore at Yale but worked with North Carolina-based Tread Athletics during the COVID-19 pandemic and added roughly 10 mph to his two-seam fastball velocity.

Handa now sits in the mid 90s, and touched 97.8 mph while pitching for the Mystic Schooners in the New England Collegiate Baseball League this summer. His slider is considered his best pitch, with one MLB scout simply describing it as “nasty.” Handa pitched just 31 2/3 innings for the Bulldogs in two seasons but has shined for the Schooners, striking out 24 batters over 15 innings and giving up just seven hits.

Handa, who is of Indian descent, is the highest drafted Bulldog since Jon Steitz was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the third round in 2003.

“You don’t really see many Indian-Americans play the sport, so honestly, I’m just trying to expand the game,” Handa told The Courant earlier this month. “And I do think that creating something in India, where people start to enjoy, people start to learn ... I do think it’s something that will be really interesting. It’s going to take a long time, a lot of discipline and a lot of planning. But I do think we can get if we get the right group of people to, to figure this thing out, it would be probably the greatest thing that’s ever been achieved in my life.”

Handa speaks three languages — English, Chinese and Hindi — plays the viola, studies both political science and statistics and data sciences at Yale and founded the U.S. chapter of an international charity organization “Kitaab,” which promotes childhood literacy and provides books to underprivileged kids around the world.

UConn junior Ben Casparius, a right-handed pitcher, was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the last pick of the fifth round (162nd). The Westport native and Staples graduate spent his first two seasons of college baseball as an infielder and pitcher with North Carolina.

He transferred back to his home state in 2019, and after sitting out the 2020 season due to transfer rules, he earned All-Big East honors in his first season with the Huskies this spring. The 6-foot junior pitched 91 2/3 innings for the conference champions, with a 4.03 ERA in 15 starts.

Casparius was named Gatorade Connecticut high school baseball player of the year in 2017 after hitting .490 with 11 home runs and leading Staples to a state title.

The Dodgers also drafted Darien native and Salisbury alum Emmet Sheehan, a righthander pitcher at Boston College, 192nd overall in the sixth round. He posted a 4.23 ERA in 2021 as a junior.

UConn sophomore Pat Winkel was drafted 279th overall by the Minnesota Twins in the ninth round of the draft. Winkel, an Amity native, was picked in the 31st round by the New York Yankees in 2018.

A two-time state champion in high school, Winkel hit .279 with 11 home runs for the Huskies this spring after missing last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Quinnpiac catcher Colton Bender was selected 310th overall (10th round) by the San Diego Padres. A Lyman Memorial graduate, Bender hit .266 with 10 extra base hits for the Bobcats this season.

A two-time Buster Posey Award watch list nominee, he hit .322 in his sophomore season in 2019.

Players have until Aug. 1 to sign their contracts.

