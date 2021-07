Los Angeles Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian was livid over a strike three call made against Shohei Ohtani on Saturday night. Ohtani was batting in the top of the sixth inning with his Angels down 1-0 to the Seattle Mariners. He had a 2-2 count and Chris Flexen threw a changeup low and away. The pitch faded out of the zone, but umpire Kerwin Danley called it strike three for the second out of the inning.