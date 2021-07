Gov. Murphy has said he has no plans to renew mandate but reserved right to reconsider if COVID-19 cases kept climbing. Call it a preemptive strike: A group of parents filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block Gov. Phil Murphy from reimposing a statewide mask mandate on schoolchildren when classes resume this fall, claiming it violates students’ constitutional rights. Murphy has said he has no plans to do that, though he reserved the right to reconsider if cases of COVID-19 kept climbing.