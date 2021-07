NOBLESVILLE — Aspire Indiana Health has been awarded a $4 million federal grant to support expanded mental health and substance use treatment services. The grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will allow Aspire to adopt the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic model for care delivery. With the new funding, Aspire plans to expand services to develop into a one-stop shop for mental health, substance use treatment and other health care services in communities statewide, including Madison County.