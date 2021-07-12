Ticker: Price at the pump continues climb; Super Mario 64 game sells for $1.56M
Gas prices in Massachusetts are continuing their climb, notching up two cents from from a week ago to average $3.02 a gallon across the state, according to AAA. “Peak summer driving season is in full-swing as Americans hit the road to explore, and gas prices are not backing down,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Government Affairs. “On average, motorists are paying almost a dollar more a gallon than last summer to fill up and close to 40 cents more than in 2019.”www.bostonherald.com
