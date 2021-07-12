Ticker: Price at the pump continues climb; Super Mario 64 game sells for $1.56M

Despite the criticism, divisive opinions, and underwhelming sales of the original Wii launch, after only 10 days, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has already sold enough copies to land the game at 3rd place on Amazon’s best sellers of 2021. The remastered adventure is placed just behind Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But with the game being released just over a week ago and with the numbers are still rising, this new release could very well top the charts for 2021 at this rate!