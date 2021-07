The global crypto market cap is at $1.46 Trillion accompanied by a 2.3% growth over the last day. As prices shot up overnight, many altcoins traded above their crucial levels. For the coins to move ahead on the upside, the crypto market, on the whole, needs to regain its strength back significantly. Bitcoin Cash flashed a rise in demand, Solana’s technical indicators pointed towards a period of market volatility and Filecoin displayed strengthening of the current trend in the market.