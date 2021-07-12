Atlanta United 2 vs. Birmingham Legion FC Contest Rescheduled

As if Atlanta United didn’t have enough to worry about (i.e. a limited roster due to international duty and injuries), now comes news that Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez has been training separately from the team, a la the situation at Toronto FC with Jozy Altidore. Is it the sign of friction between Martinez and head coach Gabriel Heinze that is heading toward a breaking point? Could a transfer be on the horizon? Or is it something that will work itself out eventually? Oh, by the way, Atlanta have a match at the Benz on Saturday vs. the New England Revolution, the Eastern Conference leaders.