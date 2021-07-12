Cancel
MLS

Atlanta United 2 vs. Birmingham Legion FC Contest Rescheduled

By Atlanta United Communications
atlutd.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATL UTD 2 (3-5-5, 14 points) will be in action against Louisville City FC on July 17 at Lynn Family Stadium (ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET). ATL UTD 2 is owned and operated by AMB Sports & Entertainment and is the United Soccer League Championship (USL Championship) affiliate of Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United. ATL UTD 2 joined the USL for its expansion 2018 season and plays its home matches at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia.

